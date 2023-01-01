Not far from the zoo is the Jardín Botánico. Inaugurated in 2000, the botanical garden is still young, and only a portion of the total 44 hectares is open to the public. Featuring a miniature cloud forest and more than 600 bromeliad species, it’s worth visiting, particularly on Saturday or Sunday, when an unusual ‘aerial path’ is open for visitors (www.senderosaereos.com, in Spanish). You ‘walk, ’ rappel and skim using ropes between platforms built atop four tall trees. The ‘trip’ takes between 45 minutes and 1½ hours and costs BsF40 to BsF50.