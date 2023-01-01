The eastern end of the Paseo de las Ciencias is bordered by the 19th-century catedral. The most revered image in the cathedral is the Cristo Negro, or Cristo de Gibraltar, as it was called originally in the church of Gibraltar, a town on the southern shore of Lago de Maracaibo. The town was overrun and burned by indigenous groups in 1600, but the crucifix miraculously survived, even though the cross to which the statue was nailed was incinerated. The image is in the chapel to the left of the high altar.