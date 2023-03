One of the smallest, cheapest and most accessible hatos (ranches), La Fe covers just 1070 hectares (2644 acres). While there are fewer animals here than at larger ranches, you'll still find spectacled caimans, anteaters, capuchin monkeys, iguanas and plenty of birds.

Excursions are organized from both inside and outside the ranch, including one to the neighboring Hato Masaguaral, which has a biological station that breeds Orinoco caimans.