Parque Nacional Cerro El Copey

If you have your own wheels (or are willing to hire a taxi) and want to leave the crowds behind, head up into this fresh, hilly national park, southwest of La Asunción. The old road climbs up through cool, scented woodland, and near the top a side road branches off to the west and up toward some radio towers. There’s potential bird-watching (look for the yellow-shouldered parrot) and hiking in the area, though there were no accommodation or eating options on our last visit, so bring your own food and water.