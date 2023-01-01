This good Marine Museum is worth the trip across the island, especially for families. It has a shallow pool of safe-to-handle starfish, snails and other underwater fauna that will thrill the kids. (But don’t stick your hands in the outdoor turtle pool as there are a couple of small sharks in the water.) The museum also has a small aquarium of other colorful marine life and large exhibitions of coral, shell and photography. Look out for the blue-whale skeleton in front of you when you enter, though you’re unlikely to miss it.