One of the most unusual and popular waterfalls in the Gran Sabana, Quebrada de Jaspe isn’t known for a dramatic plunge but for the brilliant orange and red jasper rock beneath its waters. Kako Paru, its Pemón name, means ‘fire creek,’ and the design carved by the current creates a slick surface resembling stripes on a tiger. It’s located at km 273 between San Francisco and Santa Elena, 300m to the east of the highway, hidden in a stretch of woodland.