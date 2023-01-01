Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción

This is the town’s most important monument. The church was badly damaged in the 1950 earthquake and was bulldozed. It was later reconstructed and its whitewashed exterior is noted for its unusual bell tower and fine facade. The church is open only for religious services, normally held at 6pm on weekdays, with more masses on Sunday. If you can’t make it to the service, go to the Casa Parroquial beside the church, and someone may let you in.