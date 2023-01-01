Mesmerizing zebra stripes of sand shimmer in the breeze at the Parque Nacional Médanos de Coro, a spectacular desert landscape with sand dunes of 30m in height. Late afternoon is the best time to visit, when the sun is not so fierce. To get here, take the Carabobo bus from Calle 35 Falcón and get off 300m past the large Monumento a la Federación. From here it’s a 10-minute walk north along a wide avenue to the dunes.

Far easier is to take a tour that includes equipment and transport, and which can be arranged by any posada in town for around US$10.