For an insight into the colonial past, go to the Museo Diocesano Lucas Guillermo Castillo which is named after a local bishop. Accommodated in 15 rooms of a 17th-century Franciscan convent, the museum boasts an extensive collection of religious and secular art from the region and beyond, including Venezuela’s oldest tempera painting and some extraordinary statues of the Madonna carved in wood. It’s one of the best collections of its kind in the country. All visits are guided (in Spanish only), and the tour takes about 45 minutes.