The Iglesia de San Antonio is at the upper end of the historic town of Clarines. Built in the 1750s, the church is a massive, squat construction laid out in a Latin-cross floor plan, and is one of only a few examples of its kind in Venezuela. Twin square towers border the austere facade. The most unusual features of the structure are the two external arcades running between the towers and the transepts on both sides of the church. The single-nave interior is topped with a wooden cupola and is refreshingly well balanced in proportion. Over the high altar is a three-tier main retable dating from around 1760. It is placed against the wall, which still bears its original painting depicting a curtain.