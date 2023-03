The 160-hectare Parque La Llovizna is on the eastern side of the Río Caroní. It has 26 wooded islands carved by thin water channels and linked by 36 footbridges. The 20m-high Salto La Llovizna kicks up the namesake llovizna (drizzle) of the park and waterfall. Enter the park from Av Leopoldo Sucre Figarella. Taxis here from the center shouldn’t cost more than BsF25.