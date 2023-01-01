Kamarata is an old Pemón village on the Río Akanán, at the southeastern foot of Auyantepui. Since being discovered as an alternative access point for Angel Falls, it has been attracting adventurous travelers. There are a few simple places to stay and eat in town, and an airstrip. However, most of the overnight tourist traffic has shifted to Kavac, a hot two-hour walk from Kamarata, or a short drive on a dirt road.

Kamarata is the starting point for a four-day canoe trip past Angel Falls to Canaima, or an adventurous multi-day trek to Auyantepui, following part of the route taken by Jimmy Angel in 1937.