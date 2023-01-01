Near the purpose-built tourist village of Kavac, Cueva de Kavac is not a cave but a deep gorge with a waterfall plunging into it. There's a safe, natural pool at the foot of the waterfall, which you can reach by swimming upstream inside the canyon. It's a pretty straightforward half-hour walk from Kavac to the gorge.

Kavac itself consists of around 20 churuatas (palm-thatched huts) built in the traditional style, resembling a manicured Pemón settlement. Quiet and almost devoid of people, it sits on the savanna just southeast of Auyantepui.