The nearest island to Gran Roque, Madrizquí is only about 1km (0.6mi) to the southeast. It was the favorite island of affluent caraqueños (people from Caracas), who built summer beach houses here before the archipelago was made a national park. Connected to Madrizquí by sand bar is Cayo Pirata, which harbors fishing shelters known as rancherías. Camping is possible on the island (free with a permit), if you want the full castaway experience.