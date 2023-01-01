Tanna’s best anchorage is this beautiful bay with magnificent cliffs and easy access to east Tanna's best beaches. The Ireupuow village has a basic shop, a market and a couple of simple restaurants. To the left, a road leads up to the local cliff-top 'yacht club' and to a marine sanctuary at Yewao Point where you can snorkel in the calm water just before the coral reef finishes. Another path reaches a glorious white-sand beach and a top surf beach, with deep swells along 2.5km to Yankaren Para.

Port Resolution is 8km from the volcano entrance. A truck makes a return trip on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from Port Resolution to Lenakel (2000VT), otherwise organise a charter.