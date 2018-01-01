Welcome to Khorezm

The Amu-Darya delta, stretching southeast of Urgench to the Aral Sea, has been inhabited for millennia and was an important oasis long before Urgench or even Khiva were important. What the Nile is to Egypt, the Amu-Darya has been to Central Asia. The historical name of the delta area, which includes parts of modern-day northern Turkmenistan, was Khorezm.

