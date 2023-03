This reserve is a tugai (trees, shrubs and salt-resistant plants unique to Central Asia) forest that's home to 91 bird species and 21 mammal species. It's just off the main road about 60km north of Urgench and is best visited on an early morning trip from Khiva. At the time of writing, the central part of the reserve, containing most of the flora and fauna of interest including the Bukhara deer, was closed to visitors.

Bring mosquito repellent and avoid May to August.