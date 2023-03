Impressive mud-walled Ayaz-Qala, located 23km north of Boston (Bustan), is actually a complex of three forts. Its heyday was the 6th and 7th centuries. From the car park walk up to the large hilltop ruins and then hike down to the smaller defensive manor below. It's possible to overnight or lunch at the Ayaz-Qala Yurt Camp, but it's essential to call ahead.