The last stop in Uzbekistan on the way to Afghanistan, Termiz is a historic border town with an edgy, Wild West feel. While the present-day city bears few traces of its cosmopolitan history, the surrounding area is full of archaeological clues to the region's Buddhist and Bactrian past, and many of these come together in Termiz's excellent museum.
Termiz is the hottest place in Uzbekistan, so try to avoid coming here in July and August, when temperatures routinely exceed 40°C (104°F).
