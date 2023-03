This brick mausoleum, dated 1380 and possibly the city’s oldest surviving monument, was renovated in 2015 and now serves as a souvenir and craft shop. The entry ticket is quite ridiculous; just look in from the door.

The medressa-style plaza behind the mausoleum is home to 15 craft workshops, with miniature painters, suzani embroiders and jewellers, all part of the Hunaman Association of Craftsmen. It's open daily.