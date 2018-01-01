Welcome to Nurata
The marginally interesting town of Nurata makes a logical base for an off-the-beaten-track loop that takes in the city's sites, an overnight stay at one of the Kazakh-style yurt camps near Aidarkul Lake and some hiking from a homestay base in the Nuratau Mountains.
Nurata itself is most famous for its old, circle-patterned suzani (embroidery), which can sell for thousands of dollars at international auctions, but it also has a few quirky tourist attractions.
Top experiences in Nurata
Nurata activities
Uzbekistan Discovered
From the remarkable mosques and Soviet architecture of Tashkent to the ancient capital of Khiva, follow the legendary Silk Road through the exotic best of Uzbekistan. Indulge in steamy marble hammams, roam the twisting lanes of ancient bazaars and explore the monuments and minarets of Samarkand. Your CEO will lead the way, taking care of the hassles and leaving you free to explore a land rich in culture and history. For a great taste of enigmatic Uzbekistan, this 12-day adventure serves up only the best.