The working Miri Arab Madrasah, with its luminous blue domes, is among Uzbekistan’s most striking buildings, especially in later afternoon light. The eponymous Miri Arab was a 16th-century Naqshbandi sheikh from Yemen who had a strong influence on the Shaybanid ruler Ubaidullah Khan.

Tourists can technically only go as far as the foyer. However, if you ask permission you may be allowed to view the tombs of Miri Arab and Ubaidullah Khan in a room under the northern dome.