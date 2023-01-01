Urgut Bazaar

The town of Urgut, 40km south of Samarkand, is best known for its bazaar. This is one of the best places in the country to buy jewellery, suzani and antique clothing. Prices are lower and the quality is on par with anything sold in Samarkand and Bukhara, but you’ll have to negotiate hard. It overflows with tourists in the high season; if you are serious go in the low season when prices drop. Arrive at the crack of dawn for the best selection.

While the bazaar is open every day, the textile and jewellery section, located at the back of the main bazaar, only happens on Sunday and Wednesday, and to a lesser extent on Saturday too. To get here from Samarkand, take a shared taxi (7000S, 45 minutes) or marshrutka (4000S) from a stand at the corner of Dagbet and Registan.