The entire island is parkland, with no cars or bikes allowed. There are hiking trails, a sand beach and squat, stone Pottawatomie Lighthouse, which is a 1.25-mile amble from the ferry landing. The majority of the island's 40 primitive campsites (per tent $25) cluster near the ferry dock. There are no showers, but there are pit toilets and drinking water.

Reserve campsites in advance by phone or online. Campers must bring in their own supplies, as there are no stores on the island.