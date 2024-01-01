Inhabited Madeline Island makes a fine day trip and is reached by a 25-minute ferry from Bayfield. The isle's walkable village of La Pointe has a couple of mid-priced places to stay, a smattering of eateries and a groovy 'burned down' bar (made from junk and tarps). Bike and moped rentals are available – everything is near the ferry dock.
Madeline Island
Wisconsin
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.48 MILES
Big Bay is at Madeline Island's far edge, with a pretty beach and hiking trails. The well-maintained campsites are open year-round and book up fast…
Nearby Wisconsin attractions
