The 293ft-tall dome of the state capitol building is coated in 23.5-karat gold leaf – and it sure does sparkle on a sunny day. Completed in 1932, the building was designed by architect Cass Gilbert, who also designed the Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC. Tours of the capitol start every half-hour from the 1st-floor rotunda (9am to noon and 1pm to 3pm weekdays).