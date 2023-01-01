Buckner Orchard is one of the Stehekin area's oldest homesteads and makes for a refreshing walk; pick up a self-guided-tour brochure near the historic buildings inside the orchard. Once there, you'll find a homestead cabin built in 1889, along with several other buildings, old farm equipment and hundred-year-old apple trees whose fruit is still harvested each year.

The easiest way to get here is by shuttle – request a stop at Buckner Homestead on Buckner Lane, from where it's an easy 1-mile round-trip walk to the orchards. Park rangers offer guided walks here at 2:15pm on summer weekends. From just past the bridge there's also a short path leading to Rainbow Falls.