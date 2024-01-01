To get acquainted with local history, call in at the interpretive center at Fort Okanogan State Park, 4 miles northeast of the town of Brewster. It tells the story of the valley's original Native American inhabitants and relates how three different fur-trading companies successively occupied the site of the old fort in the early 19th century.
Confluence Gallery & Art Center
27.55 MILES
This community art gallery mounts some great exhibitions, from painting and sculpture to installations.
