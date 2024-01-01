Pend Oreille County Historical Museum

Northeastern Washington

LoginSave

The museum grounds are home to several historical buildings, including a train depot, a schoolhouse, log cabins and a pioneer church.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pend D’Oreille Winery

    Pend D’Oreille Winery

    23.78 MILES

    The in-town tasting room for this local panhandle winery is a fine way to get a sense of the local wine scene – their signature drop is a chardonnay, but…

View more attractions

Nearby Northeastern Washington attractions

1. Pend D’Oreille Winery

23.78 MILES

The in-town tasting room for this local panhandle winery is a fine way to get a sense of the local wine scene – their signature drop is a chardonnay, but…