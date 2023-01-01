The Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center details the history of the dam and surrounding area with movies, photos and interactive exhibits. Free guided tours of the facility run regularly, leaving from the visitor center, and involve taking a glass-walled elevator 465ft down into the Third Power Plant, where you can view the generators from an observation deck.

Folks from all around Washington and beyond descend on Grand Coulee on the 4th of July each year for one of the state's best firework displays, launched from the top of the dam. Crowds usually number more than 50,000 and for many the show is a family tradition that goes back generations.