Fred Hayes State Park at Starvation

The original name (Starvation) comes from the theft of buried provisions, left either by trappers or Native Americans. In different versions of the story, each group blamed the other, though in all likelihood bears were to blame for the ensuing hunger at Starvation State Park. Subsequent homesteaders tried surviving on the Strawberry River, but with a short growing season and frozen ground they had no better luck. Today the park contains a 3500-acre reservoir as well as plenty of picnickers.

The sight was renamed after Fred Hayes, a former parks department director.