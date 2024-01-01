The Halls Crossing marina has a store, boat launch, campground and a great playground for kids.
Halls Crossing Marina
Southeastern Utah
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Rainbow Bridge National Monument
29.83 MILES
Rainbow Bridge is the largest natural bridge in the world, at 290ft high and 275ft wide. A sacred Navajo site, it resembles the graceful arc of a rainbow…
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
3.03 MILES
Recreation area that encompasses Lake Powell, the country's second-largest artificial reservoir, in Utah and Arizona. Boating and water sports enthusiasts…
Nearby Southeastern Utah attractions
1. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
3.03 MILES
Recreation area that encompasses Lake Powell, the country's second-largest artificial reservoir, in Utah and Arizona. Boating and water sports enthusiasts…
2. Rainbow Bridge National Monument
29.83 MILES
Rainbow Bridge is the largest natural bridge in the world, at 290ft high and 275ft wide. A sacred Navajo site, it resembles the graceful arc of a rainbow…