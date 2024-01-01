Halls Crossing Marina

Southeastern Utah

The Halls Crossing marina has a store, boat launch, campground and a great playground for kids.

  • Rainbow Bridge National Monument

    Rainbow Bridge National Monument

    29.83 MILES

    Rainbow Bridge is the largest natural bridge in the world, at 290ft high and 275ft wide. A sacred Navajo site, it resembles the graceful arc of a rainbow…

  • Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

    Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

    3.03 MILES

    Recreation area that encompasses Lake Powell, the country's second-largest artificial reservoir, in Utah and Arizona. Boating and water sports enthusiasts…

