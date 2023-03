This bird refuge engulfs almost 80,000 acres of marshland on the northeastern shores of the Great Salt Lake. The best time for bird-watchers is during fall (September to November) and spring (April to May) migrations. Birds banded here have been recovered as far away as Argentina.

The refuge's Wildlife Education Center is just after the I-15 intersection; the driving tour is 16 miles west. Cruising along the 12-mile, barely elevated touring road feels like you’re driving on water.