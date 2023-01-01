Tina Turner Museum & West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center

Born Annie Mae Bullock, rock-n-roll superstar Tina Turner grew up in the West Tennessee town of Nutbush. She later performed with, and eventually married, R&B musician Ike Turner. Housed in the one-room schoolhouse she attended as a girl, this small museum shares a few of her concert dresses, performance footage and a high-school yearbook with her photo. Of most interest is the video interview with Turner, in which she shares a few childhood memories.

The heritage center has a small exhibit area about local musicians and the cotton industry. You can also find tourism information here. The museum is 60 miles northeast of Memphis and is easy to access from exit 56 off I-40.