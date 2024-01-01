University of Mississippi Museum

This museum has fine and folk arts and a plethora of science-related marvels, including a microscope and electromagnet from the 19th century.
Mississippi
0.3 MILES
Literary pilgrims head here to the graceful 1840s home of William Faulkner. He authored many brilliant and dense novels set in Mississippi, and his work…
Center for the Study of Southern Culture
0.51 MILES
Inside the Barnard Observatory, beside the Grove, this academic department is a treasure trove of documents and archival material related to the study of…
