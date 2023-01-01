Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience

Opening its doors in 2018, this glossy space celebrates Mississippi's rich cultural heritage, sweeping in music, literature, painting, dance, media and the culinary arts. Enormous photographs in the two-story Hall of Fame spotlight homegrown luminaries like Oprah, Elvis and Eudora (no last names needed, right?). The many interactive exhibits here are intuitive, informative and loads of fun. Don't miss the Southern-fried cooking tips in the Interactive Kitchen – move the plates across the table and watch what happens.