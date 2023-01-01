Fall Creek Falls State Park

Waterfalls crash high and low inside this rugged 26,000-acre park that hugs the craggy surface of the Cumberland Plateau 115 miles southeast of Nashville. The most eye-catching is the park's namesake, the veil-like Fall Creek Falls. Dropping 256ft, it's one of the tallest waterfalls in the east. A 0.4-mile trail drops to its base. Overnight options include 30 cabins ($165 to $200) and 222 campsites ($15 to $35). A new lodge and restaurant were under construction in early 2019.