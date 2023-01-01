David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Mountain men don't leave many artifacts behind, so you won't find any original coonskin caps here, just lots of replicas for sale. Displays about the famous frontiersman line the walls – right through someone's office and along the hallway to the bathrooms! Of most interest is the reproduction 1700s cabin and homestead, with livestock and heirloom gardens, beside the pretty Nolichucky River, all in the vicinity of Crockett's birthplace. The park was named Tennessee's state park of the year in 2018.

The campground has 88 sites (campsites $15 to $35).