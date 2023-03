Located just off I-75 at exit 77, the center is part gallery, part craft shop and part brochure-laden visitor center. The gallery’s sculptures, glassworks, quilts and mixed media wall hangings impress, and you’re bound to find a keepsake among the colorful ceramics, wood carvings and painted birdhouses for sale. Everything is made by Kentucky artists.

The cafe onsite serves fried catfish and other local dishes.