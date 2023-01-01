Judge Roy Bean Visitor Center

Practically a ghost town, Langtry has turned its principal claim to fame into a tourist attraction on US 90, about 60 miles west of Del Rio. Displays in the small museum cover the the life of the legendary Lone Star lawman and include his handcuffs and walking stick, plus amusing takes about the judge. Step into the tattered building next door, the famed Jersey Lily Saloon: named in honor of English actress Lillie Langtry, it also served as Bean's courtroom.

There's also a visitor center in the museum, which has brochures for regional attractions (plus restrooms).