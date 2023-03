Reasons to visit this reservoir, formed by a 6-mile dam on the Rio Grande, include boating, water-skiing, swimming, fishing, bird-watching and a bit of hiking, plus 850 miles of shoreline. Intrepid visitors with boats can venture out to a couple of petroglyph sites.

No admission fee is charged for land-based day use, but camping and boating fees and permits apply. Information is available at the visitor center.