A pharmacist in a Waco drugstore/soda shop invented an aromatic cola in the 1880s, that went on to become Dr Pepper. Taste original sugarcane-formulated sodas at the first bottling plant for Dr Pepper, which now produces its own line of drinks and has no connection to the current brand. The WP Kloster Museum covers the history of fizzy drinks. It's 90 miles west of Waco.