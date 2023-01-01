Matagorda Island Wildlife Management Area

Covering 56,688 acres of barrier island and saltwater marshes, the Matagorda Island WMA is an undeveloped playground for wilderness lovers. You'll have to hire a boat to get over, and bring absolutely everything you need, but wild camping is allowed (even encouraged!), and you may well have the 38-mile long island all to yourself. There's a park office at 2200 7th St, 3rd fl, in Bay City, if you want to chat with rangers before a trip out.

Matagorda Island has no bridge connection to the mainland, no telephone, no electricity and no drinking water. It does have 80 miles of white beaches along its 38-mile length, plus almost limitless hiking possibilities. More than 320 species of birds drop by throughout the year, and deer, coyotes, raccoons, rabbits, alligators and more call it home. While you're exploring the island, keep an eye out for the 1852 lighthouse on the north end.

Most people visit just for the day. To use one of the 12 primitive camping sites, see the Texas Parks & Wildlife website (www.tpwd.state.tx.us/matagordaisland) for the island. The only way out to the island is by boat across the 8 miles of Espiritu Santo Bay from Port O'Connor. Check out the local chamber of commerce website (http://portoconnorchamber.com) and look under 'Business Directory'.