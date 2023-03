Marvel at geological splendor at the Caverns of Sonora on a two-hour tour that covers 2 miles underground. Oddities include everything from sound-absorbing cave sponges to hollow ‘soda straw’ tubular stalactites and foodlike formations: dumplings, beef jerky, apple sauce, bunches of grapes etc.

The caverns are located 7 miles south of I-10 exit 392, which is 8 miles west of Sonora. The temperature inside the caverns is always about 70°F, with 98% humidity. Tours include about 360 steps.