Fort McKavett State Historical Park

This remote but remarkably well preserved fort, near the San Saba River 70 miles southeast of San Angelo, was established by the Eighth Infantry in 1852 as a bulwark against Comanche and Apache raids. Hailed by General William Sherman as ‘the prettiest post in Texas’, it reached its peak in the mid-1870s, housing more than 400 troops and many civilians.

When the army left in 1883, the buildings were auctioned off, and the fort was effectively a ‘village’ until the 1950s. Now several structures have been restored to illustrate their original roles, and the visitor center holds a small museum. There is no town of Fort McKavett; the local population is just 2.