Winedale Historical Complex

In the countryside 4 miles northeast of Round Top look for the Winedale historic village, part of the University of Texas at Austin. Tours are by appointment only; the best way to see the historic homes and storefronts is when they are open for festivals throughout the year. The structures all date from the 19th century and have furnishings accurate for the era.

In summer get thee to a barn – the Shakespeare at Winedale barn, that is, where loyal fans drive for miles each summer to see University of Texas students perform Shakespeare plays in a rustic setting redolent of the Bard’s more ribald comedies. Buy tickets in advance online. Besides the main season, there are limited performances other times.