Roma Bluffs

Rio Grande Valley

Three acres of lush nature preserve along the banks of the Rio Grande are one of the World Birding Center properties that dot the border. A lookout on the namesake bluff has great views of birds, Mexico and the thinly populated countryside beyond. There's also a visitors center at 610 N Portscheller St, which can provide additional info.

  • Falcon International Reservoir

    Falcon International Reservoir

    20.44 MILES

    This 136-sq-mile lake was formed by the Falcon Dam (1953) on the Rio Grande. Although seemingly tranquil, the lake has also suffered from the border…

  • Falcon State Park

    Falcon State Park

    13.88 MILES

    The 500-acre Falcon State Park, 3 miles west of US 83 off FM 2098, lines the US side of the lake. The land is mostly covered by cacti and shrubs, but the…

