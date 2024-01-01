Three acres of lush nature preserve along the banks of the Rio Grande are one of the World Birding Center properties that dot the border. A lookout on the namesake bluff has great views of birds, Mexico and the thinly populated countryside beyond. There's also a visitors center at 610 N Portscheller St, which can provide additional info.
Roma Bluffs
Rio Grande Valley
Falcon International Reservoir
20.44 MILES
This 136-sq-mile lake was formed by the Falcon Dam (1953) on the Rio Grande. Although seemingly tranquil, the lake has also suffered from the border…
