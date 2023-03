Junction proper has a few places where you can get organized for a rafting trip on the river. Or you can go hiking (18 miles of trails) and spot deer, squirrels and the iconic Rio Grande turkey in South Llano River State Park. It's also ideal for a picnic, a swim or a stroll. One great reason to camp here: the park has been designated an International Dark Sky Park, which means it's a spectacular site for stargazing.