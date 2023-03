Check out the ruins of a Butterfield Overland Mail stagecoach stop, via an easy wheelchair-accessible 0.75-mile round-trip trail starting from the Pine Springs Visitor Center. The Pinery is the only remaining Butterfield station near a major highway; the ruins are fragile, so it's forbidden to climb on them. If you're not up for a walk, there's a pull-off further east along US Hwy 62/180.