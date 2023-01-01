You can view several original and reconstructed buildings of a 19th-century fort on the Texas frontier at Historic Fort Stockton. The site includes Barracks No 1, a reconstructed building housing the fort's musuem, where exhibits and a short video describe the post's history. Living History Days are held in late October or early November, with demonstrations, encampments and entertainment.

At press time admission prices had been reduced by $1 because two buildings at the fort are closed; they may remain closed for the foreseeable future.